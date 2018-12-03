HOLLYWOOD, Fla. (AP) — A guitar-shaped hotel tower rising in the south Florida sky isn’t a hit with everyone.
The tower is part of an overhaul of the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Hollywood. The South Florida Sun Sentinel reports that some people are criticizing the 450-foot (137-meter) high building that is still under construction.
Some residents are calling the massive tower ugly and worry that it will distract drivers.
Hollywood Commissioner Peter Hernandez called the new tower “cool” and “iconic.” He said it is visible from miles away.
It will be even more noticeable once it opens: The hotel owners plan to shoot 12 beams of lights into the sky, making the guitar neck look even taller.