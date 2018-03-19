MIAMI (AP) — Students returning from spring break to Florida International University will hold a moment of silence to honor the six people killed in the collapse of a pedestrian bridge that was supposed to be a campus showcase.
The Miami university will hold this ceremony at 1:47 p.m. Monday, the same time the bridge fell on Thursday, as the first step in healing the community.
Also Monday, lawyers in Orlando plan to announce the filing of the first lawsuit over the bridge collapse, which crushed cars under tons of concrete.
Officials said 8th Street remains closed as an investigation into the collapse continues.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- He attends an elite university but lives in a trailer with no heat or sewer hookups VIEW
- Trump says Mueller's team has '13 hardened Democrats' - here are the facts
- Rock climber in California plunges 200 feet to her death
- He owns much of Ethiopia. The Saudis won’t say where they’re keeping him.
- Bones discovered on Pacific island belong to Amelia Earhart, new forensic analysis shows VIEW
A vigil for the victims also is planned for Wednesday.