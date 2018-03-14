MIAMI (AP) — Immigration officials say a routine inspection at a Florida bus station led them to a gang suspect who was in the U.S. illegally.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection said in a statement Wednesday that agents were searching the Fort Lauderdale bus station Feb. 21 when they found the Honduran native without valid immigration documents. Officials did not release the suspect’s name, but they said he was a member of the 18th Street gang.

Passenger bus inspections have caused outrage among activists who say minorities are unfairly targeted.

Cell phone videos of two Border Patrol arrests of passengers aboard Greyhound buses were widely shared on social media in January. One of those detained was Andrew Anderson from Trinidad and Tobago, who was released on bond Wednesday to continue fighting his case.