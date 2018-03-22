MIAMI (AP) — Another lawsuit has been filed in the collapse of the pedestrian bridge at Florida International University, this one from the family of one of the six people who were killed.

Miami attorney Christos Lagos said Thursday the wrongful death lawsuit was filed in state court on behalf of the minor son and wife of victim Rolando Fraga. The lawsuit seeks unspecified damages from Munilla Construction Management and FIGG Bridge Engineers, the two main entities involved in the bridge construction.

The lawsuit claims the two companies were negligent because they had warning that a public safety hazard existed and the flow of traffic beneath the bridge should have been shut down while work was being performed. It collapsed March 15.

Several other lawsuits have also been filed since the collapse.