MARIANA, Fla. (AP) — A 6-year-old Florida boy has died days after being accidentally shot in the head by a family member.

The News Herald reports Ervin Gerard Sims Jr. died Tuesday while being treated for injuries sustained in the Friday night shooting at a home in Mariana, which is in Florida’s Panhandle.

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office said the child was air-lifted to Pensacola for treatment. They have not released many details about the shooting, including who shot the gun.

Officials said this is the second accidental shooting of a child in Jackson County during January. An 8-year-old girl suffered a gunshot would when a weapon accidentally charged on Jan. 7. She was also taken to a Pensacola hospital in stable condition.

No charges have been made in that case.

