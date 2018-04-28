JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Florida authorities say a female inmate has died a few hours before her scheduled release after six days in jail.
The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of Lina Gail Odom, a 28-year-old woman who died in the Duval County Jail. The Florida Times-Union reports that detectives don’t suspect foul play.
Sheriff’s office spokesman Christian Hancock says there is no indication her death resulted from a use of force incident. Odom died after being taken to the hospital after her health worsened.
She was booked into jail on Sunday on a prostitution charge. Odom was serving a six-day sentence and set to be released Saturday.
The newspaper says Odom had been in and out of jail or prison since 2008 for drug possession, prostitution, resisting arrest and burglary.
Information from: The (Jacksonville) Florida Times-Union, http://www.jacksonville.com