Share story

By
The Associated Press

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Florida authorities say a female inmate has died a few hours before her scheduled release after six days in jail.

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of Lina Gail Odom, a 28-year-old woman who died in the Duval County Jail. The Florida Times-Union reports that detectives don’t suspect foul play.

Sheriff’s office spokesman Christian Hancock says there is no indication her death resulted from a use of force incident. Odom died after being taken to the hospital after her health worsened.

She was booked into jail on Sunday on a prostitution charge. Odom was serving a six-day sentence and set to be released Saturday.

Most Read Nation & World Stories

Unlimited Digital Access: $1 for 4 weeks

The newspaper says Odom had been in and out of jail or prison since 2008 for drug possession, prostitution, resisting arrest and burglary.

___

Information from: The (Jacksonville) Florida Times-Union, http://www.jacksonville.com

The Associated Press