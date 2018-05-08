TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — The widow of a Florida man who was reported missing in 2000 and whose remains were found five months ago has been arrested.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement arrested Denise Williams on Tuesday after a grand jury indicted her for first-degree murder in the death of Mike Williams.

Mike Williams disappeared in December 2000. The 31-year old had purportedly gone duck hunting alone on a lake near Tallahassee.

The case has been considered suspicious for years and has been covered extensively by the Tallahassee Democrat. Williams’ best friend, Brian Winchester, helped him write a $1 million insurance policy six months before he disappeared. Five years later, Winchester married Williams’ widow, Denise.

Winchester was sentenced to 20 years in prison last December for kidnapping Denise Williams. The discovery of Mark Williams’ body was announced a day later.