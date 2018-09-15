Share story

By
The Associated Press

The death toll attributed to Florence stands at four Saturday, all in North Carolina. Authorities say some other fatalities were unrelated.

— A mother and her 8-month-old were killed when a massive tree crushed their brick house Friday, according to a tweet from Wilmington police.

— A 78-year-old man was electrocuted in the rain while trying to connect extension cords for a generator, Lenoir County spokesman Bryan Hanks says.

— Another man’s body was found after he went outside to check on his hunting dogs and was blown down, Hanks says.

Most Read Nation & World Stories

Unlimited Digital Access. $1 for 4 weeks.

Authorities say the storm did not cause some other deaths: a woman who died of undetermined causes in a shelter, a woman who suffered a heart attack at home during the storm, and a couple whose apparent murder-suicide was investigated during hurricane conditions in Otway.

The Associated Press