MILWAUKEE (AP) — Flooding is a concern in southern Wisconsin where two days of rain has filled swollen waterways and closed roads.

In Janesville, police and firefighter rescued people from vehicles stranded in high water at two locations Tuesday. State transportation officials said all lanes of Highway 167 between Highways 164 and 83 in Washington County were closed Tuesday afternoon due to high water. Highway 83 in northern Waukesha County was also closed in both directions.

The National Weather Service on Wednesday issued a flood warning for at least eight waterways, including the Fox River at Burlington and New Munster, the Rock River at Watertown and Afton, the Sugar River at Albany and Brodhead and the Pecatonica River at Martintown and Blanchardville.