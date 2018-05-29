RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Weather forecasters say the threat of flooding continues in western North Carolina and for part of the state’s coastline.

The National Weather Service had a flood watch in effect through Wednesday morning for the western part of the state because of moisture from subtropical storm Alberto.

Forecasters say heavy rain will continue in western North Carolina where there has been heavy rain for two weeks.

The weather service said up to 5 inches (13 centimeters) of rain is possible.

A flash flood watch was also in effect along the southeast coast through Tuesday afternoon. The weather service said another 2 inches (5 centimeters) of rain was possible in the Wilmington area.

Gov. Roy Cooper said in a statement that state officials are working with local officials to monitor conditions.