DEWITT, Iowa (AP) — Authorities say an eastern Iowa river has topped flood stage, possibly sending water into nearby homes and businesses.

The National Weather Service said Thursday morning that the Wapsipinicon River near DeWitt is experiencing moderate flooding, with water reaching more than a foot above flood stage.

Weather service meteorologist Mike McClure told The Des Moines Register that the heavy rain the area received over the past 48 hours combined with melting snow to run into creeks and streams feeding the river. That runoff is increased because ground remains frozen in some spots.

McClure says flooding in the area is common and says many of the residents there have raised their homes.

The river is expected to return below flood stage sometime Saturday.

