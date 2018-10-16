ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — Flooding has closed schools, roads and air traffic in an Alaska port city.

The Anchorage Daily News reports 3.5 inches (8.9 centimeters) of rain fell on Seward in 24 hours starting at noon Monday.

More than 5 inches (12.7 centimeters) fell at nearby Exit Glacier and the city airport received nearly that much. City clerk Brenda Ballou says standing water over most of a runway closed the airport.

The city declared an emergency. Schools released students early and canceled after-school activities.

Water covered several roads including the Seward Highway, the road connecting the city to the state road system. The highway remained open.

Flooding closed Lowell Creek Bridge to pedestrians as crews cleared debris.

The Kenai Peninsula Borough Assembly scheduled a meeting Wednesday to discuss a flood response appropriation.

___

Information from: Anchorage Daily News, http://www.adn.com