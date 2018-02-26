LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — The Muhammad Ali Center is downtown Louisville will remain closed to visitors until March 6 due to extreme flooding.

The center says rising water levels in the parking garage forced a shutdown of electric power to the elevators. The building, just about a block from the Ohio River, has not been damaged by the high waters.

Ali Center president Donald Lassere says the center is being closed for the safety of visitors and employees.

Widespread flooding in the downtown area has reached levels not seen since 1997. Weather forecasters say the flood waters in Louisville are expected to crest on Monday and begin dropping.