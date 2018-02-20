MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Officials are asking residents to prepare for the possibility of flooding as a weather system carrying heavy rain passes through parts of Arkansas, Mississippi and Tennessee.

The National Weather Service in Memphis has issued a flood watch for east Arkansas, north Mississippi, southeast Missouri and West Tennessee.

Forecasters say 2 inches to 4 inches (5.07 to 10.16 centimeters) of rain is expected to fall in the Mid-South region through Wednesday night, with 2 to 4 inches possible again on Friday and Saturday.

Flooding is likely along rivers and tributaries. Farmland and roads have begun to flood in rural West Tennessee. Urban areas with poor drainage also could flood.

In Memphis, crews are cleaning out pipes and removing debris from street drains ahead of the slow-moving cold front.