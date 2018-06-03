BERKELEY SPRINGS, W.Va. (AP) — Severe storms have prompted flood warnings and road closings in West Virginia’s Eastern Panhandle.

The National Weather Service says moderate flooding is forecast along the South Branch of the Potomac River near Springfield in Hampshire County. The river is expected to crest nearly 5 feet above flood stage by Sunday night.

Minor flooding is occurring near the Cacapon (kuh-KAY’-pon) River, which was more than 3 feet above flood stage Sunday in Morgan County. The weather service says the river was expected to crest about 5 feet above flood stage before returning to its banks Tuesday morning.

And minor flooding is forecast along the Potomac River at Paw Paw. The river is expected to crest 2 feet above flood stage by Monday morning before returning to its banks Monday afternoon.