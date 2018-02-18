CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Flood warnings continue along the Ohio River in West Virginia following recent heavy rains.
The National Weather Service says the Ohio River was nearly seven feet above flood stage Sunday at Point Pleasant. It was expected to fall below flood stage by Wednesday morning.
The river at Parkersburg was nearly four feet above flood stage and expected to fall below flood stage by Monday morning.
The river at Huntington was about 1.5 feet above flood stage and expected to fall below flood stage Monday night.
All three cities are protected by flood walls.
Gov. Jim Justice issued a state of emergency Sunday for all 55 West Virginia counties. The declaration placed the State Emergency Operations Center on enhanced watch status and put the National Guard on stand-by for potential mobilization to help emergency agencies.