WASHINGTON (AP) — Officials say flood warnings are in place for several rivers and streams in the Washington, D.C.-area, and rain is in the forecast through midweek.

The Washington Post reports a flood watch covers the entire region through Saturday morning.

The more than 5 inches (13 centimeters) of rainfall in the district over the past week is more than its average for all of May, its wettest month of the year.

The National Weather Service says 37 stream and river gauges indicate moderate to minor flooding, and 26 more are near flood stage. Weather service hydrologist Jason Elliott says the Potomac River’s water levels are forecast to crest at their highest since May 2014.

Rainfall Thursday and into Friday resulted in flooding, and closed several roads in Prince George’s, Charles and St. Mary’s counties.

