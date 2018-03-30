HAWARDEN, Iowa (AP) — A flood warning is in effect for parts of Sioux County in far northwestern Iowa until Sunday evening.

The Sioux City Journal says , based on information from the National Weather Service, that the Big Sioux River near Hawarden was over flood stage Friday morning at 23 feet and causing some flooding of fields and low-lying areas. Minor flooding begins at 19 feet.

The levels are expected to decline several feet over the next several days.

In Akron, river levels are expected to crest within the next day. Flood warnings are also in effect for parts of the Little Sioux River, including areas near Milford and Spencer.

Spring snow-melt is part of the reason for the swollen Big Sioux, and recent rains that fell onto frozen ground added to that.

