MARTINSBURG, W.Va. (AP) — Flood warnings continue along the Potomac River in West Virginia’s Eastern Panhandle after several days of heavy rains.

The National Weather Service says the river at Shepherdstown was more than 2 feet above flood stage Sunday morning and was expected to fall below flood stage by Monday morning.

Opequon Creek near Martinsburg was about a foot above flood stage Sunday morning and was expected to fall below flood stage by Sunday night.

Flooding caused several road closures in the area. Emergency declarations were made in Berkeley and Jefferson counties after four days of storms.