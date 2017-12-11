FAIRBANKS, Alaska (AP) — An Alaska education commission has added flirting, sexting and inappropriate touching to the list of things that teachers are not allowed to do with students.

The Fairbanks Daily News-Miner reported Sunday that the changes are part of a code of ethics overhaul that began in 2016.

Additional changes are still under review, including a proposal that would make it improper for a teacher to get romantically involved with a student for a year after their graduation.

Jim Seitz, executive director of the Professional Teaching Practices Commission, says the state’s code of ethics had not been updated since 2005.

The first wave of changes went into effect in September. Those changes included broadening what constitutes sexual misconduct and expanding anti-discrimination policy to protect students’ gender identity.

___

Information from: Fairbanks (Alaska) Daily News-Miner, http://www.newsminer.com