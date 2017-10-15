RENO, Nev. (AP) — A drone delivery service has announced a new partnership with a Reno-based ambulance company to send out defibrillators and other emergency equipment by air during responses to cardiac arrest.
The Reno Gazette-Journal reports Drone delivery service Flirtey announced it is joining Regional Emergency Medical Services Authority, allowing responders to send an automated external defibrillator by air in addition to an ambulance dispatch for every emergency call involving cardiac arrest.
The program uses a rapid drone deployment program that combines Flirtey’s flight planning software technology with joining Regional Emergency Medical Services Authority’s patient care and transport programs.
The goal is to help improve response times, especially in locations where traffic can slow down the arrival of paramedics on the scene.
___
Information from: Reno Gazette-Journal, http://www.rgj.com