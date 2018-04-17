FLINT, Mich. (AP) — A group that regularly meets in Flint to discuss the city’s recovery from contaminated water is caught in a spat between the mayor and Gov. Rick Snyder.

Snyder canceled a Friday meeting of the Flint Water Interagency Coordinating Committee after Mayor Karen Weaver threatened to sue the state over free bottled water. The state is ending water distribution.

Snyder’s office says the group won’t meet until Flint’s plans for possible legal action are known. Weaver says the move is “unfortunate.”

She says state officials are “trying to stop productive” work simply because she expressed her disappointment about the end to free water.

Flint’s water was contaminated with lead because water from the Flint River wasn’t treated to reduce corrosion. Water quality has greatly improved since the city switched back to Lake Huron in 2015.