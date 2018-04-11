LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Security guards have evicted protesters from the chambers of the Michigan House of Representatives after they converged on the state capitol to condemn Gov. Rick Snyder’s decision to close four remaining free bottled water sites in Flint.

More than 50 people, mostly residents of the city that has dealt with lead-contaminated water, were kicked out of a House session while chanting, “Do your job. Open the pods.”

One man told reporters he was detained while security guards evicted the protesters from the chamber, but he said he was released within an hour. He would not provide his full name.

The protesters also condemned their representative, Democrat Sheldon Neeley, saying he should be voted out of office because he’s not doing enough to fight for clean water in the city.