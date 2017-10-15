FLINT, Mich. (AP) — Flint police say they have made an arrest in connection with the shooting death of a 3-year-old boy.

MLive.com reports that police have not released the name of the suspect, who was arrested Sunday in the case. That person’s name is expected to be disclosed when an arraignment hearing is held.

Police said the young victim was shot in the head Friday night and he had been listed in critical condition at the Hurley Medical Center.

But authorities say the boy died Saturday afternoon.

The child’s name has not been released. Police have also not released any details on what may have prompted the shooting.

Information from: The Grand Rapids Press:MLive.com, http://www.mlive.com