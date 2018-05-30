FLINT, Mich. (AP) — A woman blamed for the deaths of three children in a Flint house fire has pleaded no contest to second-degree murder.

Two victims were Erica Starkey’s kids. Police say an acquaintance set Starkey’s house on fire when she failed to return after leaving in the wee hours to buy crack cocaine.

Besides murder, Starkey also pleaded no contest to eight other charges related to the 2016 fire. Four-year-old Kayden Hull died in a bedroom that was locked from the outside with a padlock.

Starkey faces at least 18 years in prison when she gets her sentence on June 22.

Rodney King Jr., the man accused of setting the fire, has pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and arson.

The other victims were 13-year-old Onyah Starkey and a friend, 14-year-old Brianna Beaushaw.