FLINT, Mich. (AP) — Flint officials are implementing several collection and restoration programs to keep its water fund solvent as the city attempts to rebound from a lead-tainted water crisis.
Flint Chief Financial Officer Hughey Newsome tells the Flint Journal that plans to keep the fund out of the red includes extending a trial water fee collection period and issuing water liens.
The water fund is projected to have a $4 million surplus at the end of the 2018 fiscal year. But Newsome says the fund will be unbalanced within the next five years if the city fails to improve collection efforts.
A trial policy implemented in March lessens the pay threshold required for households behind on their bills to have water service restored.
Water liens also will be placed on residents’ tax roll this summer.
Information from: The Flint Journal, http://www.mlive.com/flint