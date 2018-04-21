DETROIT (AP) — A central Michigan PBS station will soon stop broadcasting after the university that owns it opted to sell it off.

The Detroit Free Press reports that Flint-based station WCMZ-TV will go off the air Monday.

The station was controlled by Central Michigan University, which sold it for $14 million through a Federal Communications Commission auction last year.

The university says it will use the money to fund three initiatives that will provide scholarship money, academic and career advice, and work opportunities for students.

The school says an overwhelming number of viewers will still have access to other PBS stations in the area.

Officials say the station will shut down its transmitter and turn in their broadcast license.

