BURTON, Mich. (AP) — Police say a 33-year-old Flint-area man was critically injured after being trapped underwater for about 20 minutes when a water main burst during construction work.

Burton Police Chief Tom Osterholzer tells The Flint Journal the man had no pulse when he was taken to a hospital Tuesday morning but medical personnel were able to re-establish a heartbeat.

Osterholzer says other workers were able to snag the submerged man with a pole and pull him from the water.

The worker’s name was not immediately released.

Osterholzer says the Michigan Occupational Safety and Health Administration sent representatives to the scene,

Genesee County Drain Commissioner Jeff Wright says the worker was installing connector pipes to Genesee County’s 42-inch water pipeline when the main burst and a trench filled with water.

