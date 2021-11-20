Flights at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport were temporarily halted Saturday after the accidental discharge of a firearm at a security checkpoint, officials said.

According to the Transportation Security Administration, the incident began at about 1:30 p.m. at the airport’s main security checkpoint. The agency said a transportation security officer spotted a prohibited item via X-ray in a passenger’s carry-on bag. The officer told the passenger not to touch the item, but as the officer moved to open the bag, the passenger lunged and grabbed the firearm, which went off, officials said. The passenger then fled.

The incident during the busy Thanksgiving travel ramp-up sent panicked passengers running for cover as airport officials sought to quell reports of an active shooter incident.

According to CNN, airport spokesperson Andrew Gobeil characterized the discharge as accidental and said the loud noise created a “sense of chaos.”

Airport and TSA officials initiated a “ground stop,” the agency said, temporarily halting air traffic at the airport to allow the Atlanta Police Department to investigate. Screening resumed at around 3:20 p.m. after police gave the all-clear, TSA officials said.

The agency said early reports indicate three people sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

According to TSA, the number of people expected to fly during the Thanksgiving travel period is expected to reach near pre-pandemic levels. The agency reported that it screened more than 2.24 million passengers on Friday, the most since the start of the pandemic. But the highest volume of passengers is expected to come on the Sunday after Thanksgiving, officials said.

Hartsfield-Jackson is a major hub for Delta Air Lines, which issued a statement Saturday thanking law enforcement officials for their quick response.

“We appreciate the rapid and professional response of the Atlanta Police Department and Atlanta Department of Aviation in responding to today’s event and their always-on commitment to the safety and security of our employees and customers,” the airline said.

The airline issued a travel waiver to assist customers affected by the incident.

“Delta is coordinating with TSA and Atlanta airport officials to accommodate customers as quickly and safely as possible,” the airline said. “We are also working to proactively accommodate customers who may have missed a flight.”

TSA said its officers have detected more than 450 firearms at ATL checkpoints in 2021.