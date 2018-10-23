LAS VEGAS (AP) — “Hollywood Madam” Heidi Fleiss told authorities that brothel owner Dennis Hof had diabetes and his health had been deteriorating before his death.

KTVN-TV in Reno said Tuesday that authorities interviewed Fleiss a day after Hof’s body was found Oct. 16 at his brothel outside Las Vegas. The station posted a partial transcript on its web site and a link to an excerpt from body cam footage the sheriff’s office posted on its Facebook site.

Fleiss didn’t elaborate on Hof’s health. He was found dead after celebrating his 72nd birthday.

Chuck Muth, his campaign manager for the state Legislature, had said Hof traveled to the Mayo Clinic in Minnesota this month for cataracts surgery but his diabetes was under control.

Authorities say there’s no indication of foul play. Autopsy results are expected in six weeks.

Fleiss couldn’t immediately be reached for comment.

___

Information from: KTVN-TV, http://www.ktvn.com