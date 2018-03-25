LANCASTER, N.H. (AP) — New Hampshire’s latest North Country cookbook features favorite recipes from the Appalachian Mountain Club.

“The Flavor of the Grand North” has nearly 35 recipes for breakfast, beverages, breads, soup, main dishes and desserts.

The AMC included its recipes for Cinnamon Chipotle Sweet Potato and Black Bean Casserole; Cheese and Garlic Bread; and Dave Wilson’s Power Brownies, all visitor favorites.

Another is the “Keep ‘Em Warm” mulled cider from the Mount Washington Cog Railway. Marketing Director Rebecca Metcalf says the peak of Mount Washington is 30 degrees colder on average than at the base, so the cider has become very popular.

___

Online:

www.NHGrand.com