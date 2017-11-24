KALISPELL, Mont. (AP) — The Flathead County sheriff’s office has released the names of a Kalispell couple killed in a crash west of the city earlier this week.

The Daily Inter Lake reports 31-year-old Justin Edward Novak and 33-year-old Rose Marie Novak died at about 1:30 a.m. Tuesday when the vehicle they were in hit black ice on U.S. Highway 2 near McGregor Lake, went off the road and struck some trees. The Novaks were thrown from the vehicle and died at the scene.

Two men and two women who were also in the sport utility vehicle were injured.

