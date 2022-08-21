One person who had been hiking Friday at a national park in Utah remained missing Sunday and about 200 people at a national park in New Mexico were trapped for several hours Saturday amid heavy rain and flash flooding in parts of the Southwest.

At Zion National Park in Utah, a flash flood Friday afternoon swept multiple hikers off their feet in the Narrows, a popular section of Zion Canyon that requires wading in the Virgin River.

At least one person was swept downstream and injured, and several others were able to find high ground and were rescued by emergency responders, the National Park Service said.

But later that evening, friends reported a hiker missing, Jetal Agnihotri, 29, of Tucson, Arizona. She had not returned from the Narrows, the park service said. Her brother, Pujan Agnihotri, told KSLTV that his sister could not swim.

Portions of the park remained closed Monday, according to its website.

On Saturday, in New Mexico, visitors at Carlsbad Caverns National Park were forced to shelter in place for more than nine hours because flooded roads became impassable, according to the Eddy County Office of Emergency Management.

Advertising

Authorities said that they responded to calls of visitors who attempted to cross streams and became stuck in their cars. Noting that water just 1 foot high can sweep away vehicles, emergency responders on Facebook repeated the mantra of the weekend to drivers: “Turn around, don’t drown.”

Jennifer Armendariz, the emergency manager for Eddy County, New Mexico, said officials had conducted a few rescues, including for a family whose vehicle had turned on its side and a couple stranded on the roof of their car. No injuries were reported.

Armendariz said educating the public about not crossing streams in vehicles during a flood was a constant challenge. Although water may not always look deep, it’s “not worth the risk of trying to cross,” she said, adding that a man in the county had died last year in such a situation.

“I believe it was a Jeep of some sort that was a little lifted off the ground so he felt he was above the water enough to be able to pass through it,” she said. “Unfortunately, it picked up the vehicle and took him.”

An order to shelter in place at Carlsbad Caverns was lifted late Saturday, and about 200 visitors and staff members were evacuated, she said. On Sunday, crews began clearing debris from the roadway.

And in Moab, Utah, about a four-hour drive from Salt Lake City, flooding that began Saturday evening and pounded the city overnight left standing water 3 feet deep in the heart of the downtown area, said Lisa Church, a city spokesperson.

Advertising

“We had water that came through in a huge rush along with lots of debris and some full-sized trees,” Church said. “It jumped the banks of Mill Creek in three different places.”

The city is assessing damage but there were no reports of injuries or deaths.

Moab had experienced two other flash floods this month, which were “small compared to this,” she added.

Monsoonal moisture is contributing to more frequent showers and thunderstorms, the National Weather Services in Utah and New Mexico said. A monsoon is a seasonal change in winds that can result in increasing humidity levels over land, triggering more frequent storms, according to the weather service.

From the Southern Plains into the lower Mississippi River Valley, heavy rains were expected to continue into the week, with a continued threat of flash flooding, the weather service said.

On Monday, more than 14 million people in the United States were under flood watches, according to weather service data.

Flash floods do not only occur in areas near bodies of water. They can surge anywhere that experiences intense rainfall over a brief period of time. As the climate warms, researchers expect that flash floods will increase and get “flashier,” resulting in shorter but more intense flooding.