NEW DELHI (AP) — At least 11 people were swept away by a flash flood while picnicking at a waterfall in central India on Wednesday, an official said.
District Magistrate Shilpi Gupta said seven others were rescued by helicopter, but 30 people remained trapped on rocks in the river in Shivpuri in Madhya Pradesh state.
She said the fate of the 11 missing people was not known.
Gupta said the water level in the river rose suddenly because of monsoon rains in the area, about 460 kilometers (285 miles) south of New Delhi. Nightfall was hampering rescue efforts.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Italian bridge collapse sends cars plunging, killing 26 WATCH
- How to find and delete Google’s tracking of your devices
- Primary night: Dems go for diversity, GOP for Trump choices VIEW
- Red tide algae's deadly trail of marine animals has triggered a state of emergency in Florida
- Glacier latest US park to be scorched by Western wildfires VIEW
Hundreds of people die every year during India’s monsoon flood season from June to September.