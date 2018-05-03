CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Jeffrey Flanagan has resigned from the West Virginia Board of Education.

The Department of Education announced Thursday that Flanagan submitted his resignation in a letter to Gov. Jim Justice.

Flanagan cites his full-time job and family as reasons for stepping down. He is a longtime professional musician, music teacher and salesman.

The Charleston resident had served on the board for 14 months after being picked by Justice to fill a vacancy.

No replacement for Flanagan was immediately named.