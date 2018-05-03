CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Jeffrey Flanagan has resigned from the West Virginia Board of Education.
The Department of Education announced Thursday that Flanagan submitted his resignation in a letter to Gov. Jim Justice.
Flanagan cites his full-time job and family as reasons for stepping down. He is a longtime professional musician, music teacher and salesman.
The Charleston resident had served on the board for 14 months after being picked by Justice to fill a vacancy.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- As girls arrive, Boy Scouts change name of flagship program
- 'Tase me, and you'll see what happens,' an American Airlines flier said. Police did — 10 times.
- George Harrison's first electric guitar up for auction
- He was one of millions of Chinese seniors growing old alone. So he put himself up for adoption. VIEW
- He froze to death inside a multimillion-dollar town house — and now the state is investigating
No replacement for Flanagan was immediately named.