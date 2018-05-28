NEW YORK (AP) — An apartment fire has sent flames surging through windows overlooking a busy Manhattan street.

More than 100 firefighters were called to quell the blaze around 3:30 p.m. Monday on West 23rd Street and Seventh Avenue in the Chelsea neighborhood. The fire appeared to engulf a top-floor apartment.

Onlooker and news video showed flames coursing out two sixth-floor windows.

There are no immediate reports of injuries.