JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Snow in the Deep South? Maybe a little.
National Weather Service meteorologists say rain might get cold and heavy enough to become snow before dawn Friday in a band beginning west of Baton Rouge, Louisiana. Snow mixed with rain is predicted Friday across Mississippi, Alabama, Georgia and into western South Carolina.
No snow is expected in New Orleans or coastal areas south of Interstate 10.
Some roads and overpasses could see spotty icing, but warm ground temperatures probably mean snow accumulating only on grass. Somewhat heavier snow is predicted in a few north Georgia areas.
Still, emergency personnel are preparing. In Mississippi’s Hancock County, Emergency Management Director Brian Adam is warning drivers to beware.
Some areas of Alabama and the Florida Panhandle could see a second snow chance Friday night.