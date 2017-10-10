FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — Flagstaff has its share of auto thefts but five within six hours Monday morning was more than usual. Blame the colder weather, at least in part.

The Arizona Daily Sun (https://goo.gl/Xd1mvJ ) reports that each car was stolen while being warmed up with the keys in the ignition and the drivers back in their residences.

Police Sgt. Cory Runge says an increase in car thefts is common this time of year but that Flagstaff doesn’t typically have five in one day.

Police say the thefts in neighborhoods across the northern Arizona city apparently were committed by multiple people and didn’t rule out the possibility that some of the thefts were connected.

At least two of the five cars were recovered and one arrest was made.