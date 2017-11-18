FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — A man charged in a road rage shooting in Flagstaff has taken his own life.

The Arizona Daily Sun reported Saturday that the body of 69-year-old William Frost was found Nov. 9 in the backyard of his home.

According to police, he died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound. No suicide note was found.

Frost was arrested last month and charged with aggravated assault. He pleaded not guilty and had bonded out of jail at the time of his death.

Police say Frost shot 21-year-old William Cummings in the face Oct. 3 after a road rage incident in the Railroad Springs neighborhood.

Investigators followed up on leads and identified Frost as a potential suspect.

He was then identified by Cummings.

___

Information from: Arizona Daily Sun, http://www.azdailysun.com/