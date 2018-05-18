FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — Flagstaff police are searching for the suspect involved in multiple neighborhood fires.

Police say officers responded to four human-caused fires this week in the Country Club neighborhood.

The Arizona Daily Sun reports police say a 20-foot (6-meter) circular area was burned in the first fire.

The second fire started on a hill and burned through 100 square feet (9 square meters).

The third fire burned a 2,500-square-foot (232-square-meter) area and the last fire burned a 3-square-foot (0.28-sq. meter) area.

