FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — Flagstaff police are searching for the suspect involved in multiple neighborhood fires.
Police say officers responded to four human-caused fires this week in the Country Club neighborhood.
The Arizona Daily Sun reports police say a 20-foot (6-meter) circular area was burned in the first fire.
The second fire started on a hill and burned through 100 square feet (9 square meters).
The third fire burned a 2,500-square-foot (232-square-meter) area and the last fire burned a 3-square-foot (0.28-sq. meter) area.
___
Information from: Arizona Daily Sun, http://www.azdailysun.com/