FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — Police in Flagstaff say they have verified the identity of an Arizona teacher after finding her body last week on private property in Mayer.
Flagstaff police spokesman Cory Runge says the Yavapai County Medical Examiner’s Office positively identified the remains of Cathryn Gorospe using dental records.
The 44-year-old teacher went missing after posting bond for 27-year-old Charlie Malzahn on Oct. 6.
Authorities have classified the case as a homicide.
Runge has said Malzahn gave details and directions that narrowed investigators search for Gorospe’s body.
A bail bondsman said he tried to talk Gorospe out of putting up cash for Malzahn multiple times before she did and later went missing.
The bail bondsman said Gorospe told him she went on dates with Malzahn and the teacher later said she loved him.