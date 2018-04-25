Share story

By
The Associated Press

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — A Flagstaff painting company has been ordered to pay more than $200,000 in back wages for dozens of employees.

The U.S. Department of Labor announced Wednesday that an investigation determined Major League Painting Inc. committed several overtime and record-keeping violations.

According to the department, the commercial and residential painting contractor neglected to pay 70 employees time-and-a-half for overtime hours as required by law.

Officials say the employer gave straight time payments instead and listed them as bonuses in payroll records.

Most Read Nation & World Stories

Unlimited Digital Access: $1 for 4 weeks

The company will pay more than $240,000 in owed wages and liquidated damages to workers.

The Associated Press