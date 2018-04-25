FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — A Flagstaff painting company has been ordered to pay more than $200,000 in back wages for dozens of employees.

The U.S. Department of Labor announced Wednesday that an investigation determined Major League Painting Inc. committed several overtime and record-keeping violations.

According to the department, the commercial and residential painting contractor neglected to pay 70 employees time-and-a-half for overtime hours as required by law.

Officials say the employer gave straight time payments instead and listed them as bonuses in payroll records.

The company will pay more than $240,000 in owed wages and liquidated damages to workers.