FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — Fire officials in Arizona say a man who got himself trapped in a storm drain for two days needed a special operations team to be rescued.
The Arizona Daily Sun reports crews found the man Saturday afternoon about 30 feet (9 meters) below the ground. Officials believe that the man crawled into a storm drain on the east side of Flagstaff and fell through a series of drainage tubes.
Flagstaff Fire Department Captain Todd George says the man had some serious injuries and couldn’t move.
He says the man been in 6 to 8 inches (15 to 20 centimeters) of standing water left by heavy rains.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- ‘Too little too late’: Bankruptcy booms among older Americans
- Gates admits crimes with — and embezzlement from — Manafort VIEW
- 11 dead, nearly 70 wounded in weekend violence in Chicago WATCH
- 5 states are voting today. Here’s what to watch.
- Trump says California diverts water that should be used against fires
The department’s special operation team used a technical rope rescue to hoist the man horizontally out of the ground.
___
This story has been corrected to say that the Arizona Daily Sun — not the Arizona Daily Star — reported the story.
___
Information from: Arizona Daily Sun, http://www.azdailysun.com/