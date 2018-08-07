FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — Fire officials in Arizona say a man who got himself trapped in a storm drain for two days needed a special operations team to be rescued.

The Arizona Daily Sun reports crews found the man Saturday afternoon about 30 feet (9 meters) below the ground. Officials believe that the man crawled into a storm drain on the east side of Flagstaff and fell through a series of drainage tubes.

Flagstaff Fire Department Captain Todd George says the man had some serious injuries and couldn’t move.

He says the man been in 6 to 8 inches (15 to 20 centimeters) of standing water left by heavy rains.

The department’s special operation team used a technical rope rescue to hoist the man horizontally out of the ground.

This story has been corrected to say that the Arizona Daily Sun — not the Arizona Daily Star — reported the story.

