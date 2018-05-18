FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — Law enforcement agencies in Flagstaff are stepping up efforts to look for wildfire risks from the air.
The Coconino County Sheriff’s Office and Flagstaff police are joining together to conduct early morning and evening air patrols to prevent potential wildfires.
The aircraft patrols will serve as another way to survey the greater Flagstaff area for illegal campfires and other potential fire hazards.
The air patrols will run until fire bans are lifted or other fire threats are alleviated.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Waterboarded, shot with crossbows: Authorities list torture of 10 children in California home
- Restored WWII bomber Memphis Belle makes public debut VIEW
- 'Excited and scared': Hawaii volcano spews huge cloud of ash VIEW
- MH370 experts think they've finally solved the mystery of the doomed Malaysia Airlines flight
- Alarm grows as Ebola is confirmed in Congo city of 1.2 million VIEW