FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — Law enforcement agencies in Flagstaff are stepping up efforts to look for wildfire risks from the air.

The Coconino County Sheriff’s Office and Flagstaff police are joining together to conduct early morning and evening air patrols to prevent potential wildfires.

The aircraft patrols will serve as another way to survey the greater Flagstaff area for illegal campfires and other potential fire hazards.

The air patrols will run until fire bans are lifted or other fire threats are alleviated.