COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — Flags are lowered around Colorado to honor a Green Beret from Fort Carson killed in Afghanistan earlier this month.

A funeral service is being held for 33-year-old Sgt. 1st Class Stephen B. Cribben Tuesday morning in Colorado Springs followed by a process to Fort Logan National Cemetery in Denver.

Cribben was assigned to the 2nd Battalion of the 10th Special Forces Group. The Pentagon says he died Nov. 4 after being wounded in combat in the eastern Logar province.

Cribben received numerous awards during his career, including two Bronze Medals and the Purple Heart.

Cribben lived with his wife Shelly and two sons in Colorado Springs. He is also survived by his parents.