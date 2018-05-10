LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Flags are being lowered Friday in honor of state Superintendent Brian Whiston, who led the Michigan Department of Education since 2015.

Gov. Rick Snyder ordered that U.S. and Michigan flags to be lowered to half-staff within the state capitol complex for Whiston, who died Monday at age 56. Snyder is encouraging Michigan schools to lower flags in honor of Whiston’s career in education.

The Department of Education says Whiston died at his home. He had gone on long-term disability leave last week after being treated for cancer since last fall.

Whiston previously was superintendent in Dearborn, Michigan’s third-largest district, and lobbied for Oakland County’s intermediate district.

Snyder’s office says a service in Whiston’s honor is 1 p.m. Friday at St. Perpetua Catholic Church in the Detroit suburb of Waterford Township.