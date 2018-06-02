SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — Flags are flying at half-staff in a Georgia community mourning the death of a police officer.
Funeral services were scheduled Saturday for 37-year-old Savannah officer Anthony Christie. His patrol car was hit by a tractor-trailer May 25 while directing traffic at a crash scene on Interstate 16.
Gov. Nathan Deal ordered flags to be flown at half-staff throughout Chatham County on Saturday. Police planned to shut down parts of major roads in Savannah for the funeral procession.
Savannah police said 37-year-old Christie was parked in his patrol car with lights activated in the eastbound lanes of the highway to divert traffic onto another road when the tractor-trailer struck the side of his vehicle.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- U.S. trying to find discreet way to pay for Kim Jong Un’s hotel during summit
- Facing reassignment under Trump, top Yellowstone official instead retires
- Charlotte Fox, survivor of 1996 Everest disaster, dies after an apparent fall at home
- Ohio man sues after Customs takes life savings from his carry-on
- 'Pretty reckless,' says advocate of first steps underway to drill for oil in Alaska's Arctic National Wildlife Refuge VIEW
Christie was a U.S. Navy veteran hired by the police department in 2015.