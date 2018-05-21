DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — A police recruit in Florida has died just days after he collapsed during a jogging and walking exercise.
The Daytona Beach News-Journal reports that 25-year-old Daytona Beach Police recruit Thomas Coulter died Monday. He collapsed Friday during an exercise that included stops for push-ups and stretching.
Police Chief Craig Capri says Coulter hadn’t complained about not feeling well before the exercise. He says the exercises were not considered strenuous.
Coulter was taken to a hospital after his collapse and seemed to be improving but his condition worsened over the weekend.
___
Information from: Daytona Beach (Fla.) News-Journal, http://www.news-journalonline.com