DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — A police recruit in Florida has died just days after he collapsed during a jogging and walking exercise.

The Daytona Beach News-Journal reports that 25-year-old Daytona Beach Police recruit Thomas Coulter died Monday. He collapsed Friday during an exercise that included stops for push-ups and stretching.

Police Chief Craig Capri says Coulter hadn’t complained about not feeling well before the exercise. He says the exercises were not considered strenuous.

Coulter was taken to a hospital after his collapse and seemed to be improving but his condition worsened over the weekend.

