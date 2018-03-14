DALLAS (AP) — A Florida couple is seeking more than $1 million in damages from a group of hunting guides following a shooting at a remote Texas border camp that initially was blamed on immigrants crossing the border from Mexico.
Edwin and Carol Roberts of Pensacola, Florida, filed the lawsuit Monday against several parties, including a New Mexico guiding company and two of its guides.
The lawsuit stems from a January 2017 incident where deputies found Edwin Roberts and a guide, Walker Daugherty, with gunshot wounds.
An investigation by the Presidio County sheriff’s office determined Daugherty shot Roberts and the other guide shot Daugherty.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Stephen Hawking, physicist who came to symbolize the power of the human mind, dies at 76
- Trump axes Tillerson, names CIA’s Pompeo chief U.S. diplomat VIEW
- Bones discovered on Pacific island belong to Amelia Earhart, new forensic analysis shows VIEW
- Trump's CIA pick is career spymaster, oversaw secret prison
- Oregon day-care worker gets 21 years for drugging children to go tanning
Roberts says in the lawsuit that he was shot while driving a motor home to safety after a late night break-in attempt.
Daugherty didn’t immediately reply to a phone message left Wednesday seeking comment.