The Associated Press

DALLAS (AP) — A Florida couple is seeking more than $1 million in damages from a group of hunting guides following a shooting at a remote Texas border camp that initially was blamed on immigrants crossing the border from Mexico.

Edwin and Carol Roberts of Pensacola, Florida, filed the lawsuit Monday against several parties, including a New Mexico guiding company and two of its guides.

The lawsuit stems from a January 2017 incident where deputies found Edwin Roberts and a guide, Walker Daugherty, with gunshot wounds.

An investigation by the Presidio County sheriff’s office determined Daugherty shot Roberts and the other guide shot Daugherty.

Roberts says in the lawsuit that he was shot while driving a motor home to safety after a late night break-in attempt.

Daugherty didn’t immediately reply to a phone message left Wednesday seeking comment.

