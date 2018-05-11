DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — A central Florida airport was evacuated after a man made a statement about a bomb.
Members of the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office bomb squad searched Daytona International Airport early Friday.
The sheriff’s office says one person was taken into custody. The suspect’s name hasn’t been released.
The sheriff’s office released no further information on whether anything was found.
